GTA 5 Next-Gen Leak Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

✖

A new GTA 5 leak has Grand Theft Auto fans excited to try out the game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The leak comes the way of PlayStation Germany, who accidentally shared some unannounced details on the next-gen port of the game, and in the process, leaked that the game will be both 4K and support 60 frames-per-second at the same time. In other words, players won't need to choose between resolution or frame rate.

What remains to be seen is what other technical upgrades will be added to the game. For example, will ray tracing be added? We don't know. All we know is the ports will be "enhanced and expanded," and now we know the former includes 60fps at 4K resolution.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of GTAVInewz:

The German Playstation Blog says that GTA 5 will run on 4K 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox series X 👀 pic.twitter.com/wJpFS1vfbO — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) August 9, 2021

It's worth noting that this leak hasn't been officially confirmed, and right now it remains possible this is simply an error on the behalf of PlayStation Germany. This seems unlikely, but for now, it's certainly a possibility.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. At this point, it's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto V is set to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11, 2021. For more coverage on it and all things Grand Theft Auto, click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.