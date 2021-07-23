GTA Online Ban Wave Rumors Spread as Grand Theft Auto Fans Panic

✖

According to an abundance of rumors and speculation, Rockstar Games is preparing a large ban wave for GTA Online aiming to ban players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC using hacks and exploits, primarily to glitch free money. As Grand Theft Auto fans will know, a couple of times a year, Rockstar Games will ban cheaters, hackers, and those that take advantage of exploits and glitches, en masse. Sometimes these bannings are temporary and sometimes they are just character wipes. And then sometimes they are permanent bannings. It's been a while, since Rockstar Games unleashed one of these ban waves, but some Grand Theft Auto fans think this is about to change, but is it?

Over on TikTok and Twitter -- especially the former -- rumors are making the rounds claiming that a GTA Online ban wave is coming. In fact, some of these rumors claimed this ban wave was going to happen today. So far, this hasn't happened.

It's unclear why these rumors popped up, but they quickly made the rounds. The TikTok video below referencing this ban wave has nearly three million plays. As a result, many Grand Theft Auto fans began to panic anticipating a ban wave. But again, so far this hasn't happened, and right now there's no reason to expect that this is happening anytime soon. Despite this, many players think their accounts are about to be banned.

Me saying goodbye to my Gta Account before the ban wave pic.twitter.com/66T75G2JsD — Joe (@yyJoee) July 21, 2021

Of course, ban waves don't just impact hackers and cheaters. Each ban wave a metric ton of players claim they are wrongly banned. Whether these players are telling the truth, who knows, but the reports are enough that even innocent players have become wary of ban waves.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of these rumors or any of this speculation. As far as we can tell, there's nothing to these rumors or the speculation they have created. That said, if Rockstar Games comments on the matter or if more information arises, we will be sure to update the story with whatever you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto and gaming, click here. In the most recent and related news, a new GTA 6 rumor has fans of the series divided.