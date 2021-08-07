Huge Grand Theft Auto Rumor May Actually Be True

✖

A huge new Grand Theft Auto rumor may actually be true. This week, we relayed word of a rumor claiming that Rockstar Games was working on remakes of GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3, also known as the GTA Trilogy. This rumor hasn't been substantiated in any major way, but it does have new evidence that suggests there's something to the claim. During its recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- revealed it has three unannounced "new iterations of previously released titles," which is to say remasters or remakes, releasing in the 2022 financial year, or in other words, before March 31, 2022.

As you would expect, Take-Two Interactive doesn't divulge any further specifics as to what these games could be, but given the context of the aforementioned rumor, it's hard not to connect the dots and claim these three unannounced projects are the three aforementioned remakes. That said, they could also be a variety of other things, including not just Red Dead Redemption, but anything from Take-Two Interactive's other subsidiaries, such as 2K.

Take-Two's conference slides have detailed what the six iterations of previously released titles were, including GTAV E&E, GTAO Standalone, Kerbal Space Program... and three unannounced. Source: https://t.co/yycjpRUb5r pic.twitter.com/EopHev289g — GTANet (@GTANet) August 2, 2021

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's all a speculative attempt to connect some dots. Of course, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive could squash the speculation with a comment or more details expanding on what these remasters/remakes are. However, if it had any more to say about the matter, it would have during the earnings call. Still, we will be sure to monitor both for comment.

