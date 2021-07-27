GTA 5 Leak Reveals Big New Feature Coming Soon

✖

GTA 5 players of the campaign, not GTA Online, can look forward to an important feature with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, or at least that's what a new leak has seemingly revealed. The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V are set to release on November 11, and are set to "expand" and "enhance" the game. For now, it remains to be seen what exactly will be done to the game to fit this bill, but according to a new leak, Rockstar Games is working on a character transfer so that players can import their progress from older versions to this newer version of the game. We knew this feature was set to be included for GTA Online players, but there had been no word of this feature being added for the single-player campaign, and there still isn't word of this, but apparently, it's happening.

The leak comes courtesy of the game's files and from Grand Theft Auto V dataminers, who recently took to Twitter to relay word of the feature. That said, while we know this feature is being worked on in some capacity, we can't know for sure if it will be included in the final product. You'd assume Rockstar Games won't throw away the work it's currently doing, but for now, this is just an assumption, albeit a reasonable one.

Update on this and more findings from @alloc8or.

New services tied with Character Transfer have been added for preparation as we approach GTAV E&E release.

This time Rockstar is featuring the ability to transfer SP saves.#GTAOnline https://t.co/ON44Oic1RF — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 25, 2021

For now, take this all with a grain of salt like any leak. At the moment, Rockstar Games has not commented on the leak or the speculation it has created. Typically, it does not comment on any information of the unofficial variety, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, for more coverage on Grand Theft Auto V, GTA Online, GTA 6, Rockstar Games, and all things gaming, click here. In the most recent and related news, a brand new report about GTA 6 may reveal when the game will finally be revealed, and it could be sooner than you think.