GTA 5 May Be Banned If New Bill Passes

Grand Theft Auto V, also known as GTA 5, may be banned if a new bill passes. This isn't the first time the series and its developer Rockstar Games have attracted the attention of lawmakers and the US government, but it's the first time in quite some time. The latest talking about the game is Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. out of Chicago, who is seeking to amend a law that dates back to 2012 and prevents certain video games from being purchased by minors.

Last week, the lawmaker filed HB3531, an amendment that wants to not just ban the sale of games featuring “psychological harm" and carjackings to minors, but to adults as well. According to Evans, these types of games promote criminal activities, which in turn, hurt the community.

“The bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we’re suffering from in our communities," said Evans.

Adding to this, Early Walker -- the founder of Operation Safe Pump, and who has worked with Evans Jr. on the bill -- says GTA 5, in particular, has become an issue.

“I feel like this game has become a huge issue in this spectrum. When you compare the two, you see harsh similarities as it relates to these carjackings," said Walker.

In addition to banning the sale of games that fall under the aforementioned criteria, the bill would also change the definition of what a "violent video game" is, or more specifically, to the following: “control a character within the video game that is encouraged to perpetuate human-on-human violence in which the player kills or otherwise causes serious physical or psychological harm to another human or an animal.”

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of the bill, but it has video game fans, and especially GTA fans, on alert. That said, this isn't the first rodeo for either, and so far, both have been largely untouched by government legislation. And of course, if this bill becomes law, more than just GTA will be impacted.

As the story develops and as more information comes in, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. At the moment of publishing, there's been no comment from any implicated party, including Take-Two Interactive and the ESA.

Should GTA 5 be banned from sale?

H/T, Chicago Sun Times.