GTA Online's Weekly Update Offers Huge Bonuses for Nightclub Owners and More
GTA Online has some lucrative bonuses and discounts this week.
GTA Online has released its new weekly update and it packs some lucrative offers for nightclub owners. GTA Online is a game that is excessively grindable, but is one of the few games that really is a lot of fun to grind. Some games make it feel like a chore and while there are some repetitive or cumbersome activities in GTA Online, the larger experience is extremely fun and makes generating money feel exciting rather than a job. What's better is that you can do it all with friends, utilizing the exciting sandbox world and premium gameplay that Rockstar has created.
There are a lot of ways to make money this week in GTA Online. If you own a nightclub, you'll make double money on sell missions, have tripled daily income rates, boosted popularity, and more. If you don't own a nightclub or just want to spruce things up, all nightclub properties, upgrades, and modifications are 40% off right now. There are bunch of other bonuses, additions, discounts, and other things to take advantage of in this week's update. You can view the highlights below.
GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights (8/31/23):
- Double GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Sell Missions and Trading Places (Remix)
- Boosted popularity for Nightclub Management
- Tripled Nightclub Daily Income rates
- 40% off all Nightclub Properties, Upgrades, and Modifications
- Double GTA$, RP and AP on the Arena Wars Series
- Free Pinned Flames livery for the Vapid Clique Wagon for completing both a Nightclub Management and Nightclub Source Goods Mission
- Earn a Blêuter'd Tee for purchasing and popping any bottle of champagne
- This week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Weeny Issi Sport, Übermacht Zion Classic, Lampadati Viseris, Declasse Tulip, and Declasse Lifeguard
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Declasse Scramjet and Pegassi Tezeract
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- HSW Test Ride: The Declasse Vigero ZX
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Textile City and Stab City
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series 2 days in a row to earn the Pegassi Infernus
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Declasse Scramjet, 40% off the Benefactor Terrorbyte, Canis Freecrawler, Declasse Apocalypse, Future Shock and Nightmare Impaler, Declasse Impaler, Declasse Tulip, Declasse Lifeguard, HVY Menacer, and Pegassi Tezeract, 50% off the Vapid Festival Bus and Übermacht Zion Classic
- Gun Van Discounts: 30% off the Homing Launcher (and Advanced Rifle for GTA+ Members)
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Annis Apocalypse ZR380, Anodized Burgundy Pearl and Dark Holographic Chameleon Wheel Paints, Soft Pink Pearl Chameleon Paint, Fist Fury Outfit (Female), Love Fist Tee, and Love Fist Shortsleeve Shirt, and more