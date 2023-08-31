GTA Online's Weekly Update Offers Huge Bonuses for Nightclub Owners and More

GTA Online has released its new weekly update and it packs some lucrative offers for nightclub owners. GTA Online is a game that is excessively grindable, but is one of the few games that really is a lot of fun to grind. Some games make it feel like a chore and while there are some repetitive or cumbersome activities in GTA Online, the larger experience is extremely fun and makes generating money feel exciting rather than a job. What's better is that you can do it all with friends, utilizing the exciting sandbox world and premium gameplay that Rockstar has created.

There are a lot of ways to make money this week in GTA Online. If you own a nightclub, you'll make double money on sell missions, have tripled daily income rates, boosted popularity, and more. If you don't own a nightclub or just want to spruce things up, all nightclub properties, upgrades, and modifications are 40% off right now. There are bunch of other bonuses, additions, discounts, and other things to take advantage of in this week's update. You can view the highlights below.

GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights (8/31/23):