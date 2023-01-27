GTA Online Update Adds New Car, Lucrative Taxi Work Bonuses, and More

GTA Online has gotten a new update that gives players limited-time access to a new vehicle and a ton of lucrative bonuses. One of the hardest things about a live-service game is the dreaded grind. Some find it fun to put countless hours into something and be rewarded with in-game loot. Some just want to play the game without focusing too hard on getting the best stuff. This was a problem with GTA Online for a while, but Rockstar Games has been offering tons of ways to allow players to skip the grind and get right into the good stuff by offering all kinds of bonuses. Sometimes they'll even give you in-game money just for playing the game.

This week, Rockstar is encouraging players to check out the new Taxi Work content that was recently added to GTA Online. Players who complete one fare will get $100k of in-game cash. If you earn $20k from fares (roughly 20 fares, depending on how well you do), you'll earn an additional $100k. Earn another $40k in fares and you'll get some new clothing and another $100k bonus. It's a pretty easy way to make a cool $360k. You can also put that money toward the brand new Weeny Issi Rally car which will be on sale in-game until February 1st. There are a ton of other bonuses being offered this week, so be sure to check out the list below for more details.

New Vehicle: The Weeny Issi Rally available through February 1

Double GTA$ on Taxi Job Tips and additional Taxi Bonuses:

Free Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt for owning a Taxi

Complete 1 successful fare during Taxi Work to receive GTA$100,000



Earn GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work and receive an additional GTA$100,000



Additional GTA$100,000 bonus, free Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut Jackets for earning GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work

for earning GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work Final Week of The First Dose Hard Mode Event:

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode to receive the Green Fooliganz livery for the MTL Brickade 6X6

Complete three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode to receive the Safari Ranger Livery for the Överflöd Entity MT

Complete all 6 First Dose missions on Hard Mode to receive an exclusive Pump Shotgun tint

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode in less than 10 minutes to receive the Speed Demon livery for the Übermacht Cypher

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode without dying to receive the Kisama Drifter livery for the Annis 300R