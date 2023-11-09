GTA 6 Trailer Announcement Becomes Most-Liked Gaming Tweet In Under 24 Hours

Grand Theft Auto VI is already shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment launches of all-time and we haven't even gotten a trailer yet. Fans have been waiting for the better part of a decade for GTA 6 as Grand Theft Auto V launched way back in 2013. Five years later in 2018, Rockstar Games released their next game, Red Dead Redemption 2. Both games are industry defining titles and in the top ten best selling games of all-time. Naturally, this has fans foaming at the mouth at the prospect of what could possibly come next. After all, it has been 10 years since the last Grand Theft Auto game and we have gone two console generations in that time. One can only imagine what Rockstar might achieve on a future title.

After years of anticipation, Rockstar Games confirmed earlier today that it will be releasing the GTA 6 trailer in December. It has been a long time coming and naturally, the fans went rabid over the news. There were tons of reactions online expressing their hype even though it was nothing more than a block of text. There was no logo, no footage, no artwork, just some text. And yet, it became the most liked gaming tweet of all-time within hours. Similarly, Rockstar Games' Instagram post reeled in over 2 million likes. Needless to say, people are really hyped. As you might imagine, if some text has the power to have this kind of reaction on fans, imagine what the gameplay will do.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

While there is still a bit of waiting to do, Rockstar Games has only said that the GTA 6 trailer will debut in early December. We have no idea what the actual date will be, so there will likely be another post soon. Perhaps when that happens, Rockstar will drop a logo or some kind of artwork to help build the hype again. Either way, Rockstar is continuing to shatter records. The developer also held the previous record for most liked gaming tweet when acknowledging the GTA 6 leaks. You can probably feel certain that Rockstar will do it all over again next month when the trailer drops.