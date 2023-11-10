GTA 6 Reportedly Targeting 2025 Release Date

Grand Theft Auto VI is reportedly expected to launch in about two years, something that may bum fans out a bit if true. Rockstar Games is one of the best in the biz when it comes to new AAA video game releases. The developer is one of the few studios that can write itself a blank check and seemingly take as long as it wants to make a new game. It has already been five years since the studio's last game and by the time GTA 6 comes out, it could be seven whole years between games. To stress this point even further, it has been 10 years since GTA 5 and could be 12 years by the time the next one releases.

Nevertheless, we are getting closer and closer to GTA 6. Rockstar Games confirmed this week that it plans to release the first trailer for GTA 6 in December to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. Very few people actually expected this to happen after October was heavily speculated to be the month for the reveal and nothing happened. Thankfully, Rockstar was able to surprise everyone this week and confirm we'll get something before the end of the year after extended silence. It's expected that we will at least get a year for the game's full release in the trailer, if not a concrete date. Some fans are hoping for a 2024 release, especially after this long of a wait. It's been speculated that Rockstar has stayed quiet for as long as it has so that it could just announce the game's release date when it actually knew it was close to hitting it. According to Rockstar Universe, an account that was aware of the developer's reveal plans for GTA 6 ahead of them being announced, the developer is expected to release the highly anticipated game in 2025, though it initially planned for 2024.

Ourselves and @RockstarINTEL have both had our own independent sources which may back up claims that GTAVI will be announced this week, with a trailer early December. Additionally, to the claims made by @business, this is what we know:



- An internal source at Rockstar confirmed… pic.twitter.com/1S4hc3so5b — Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse) November 8, 2023

It was also noted that Rockstar has apparently been speaking to an advertising agency in an effort to have physical ad space around New York City for GTA 6 in December after the trailer goes live. One would imagine a date or general release window would be on posters for the game or something, but it's unclear. Either way, hopefully Rockstar will give us a clear idea of when it expects to release GTA 6 next month.