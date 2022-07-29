GTA 6 Report Leaks Protagonists and Cities Cut From Game

Another new GTA 6 report has surfaced following a massive one from earlier this week that relayed word that the game has two protagonists and that it primarily takes place in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. Right now, it's claimed that one of the protagonists is male, while the other is female. There have been no details spilled on the former, but the latter is said to be Latina. Meanwhile, while the game will reportedly feature the surrounding area of Vice City, the Miami-based location is said to be the only city in the game. The aforementioned new report relays word that the original plan was to have four protagonists and three cities. In other words, it relays word of a much more ambitious game.

The report comes the way of Axios, who claims there was going to originally be four protagonists, which would be one more than GTA 5. The cutbacks were apparently made in an attempt to scale back the ambition of the game. Despite this, the project is still described as "ambitious."

We've reported for a couple of years now that there has been growing pressure from Take-Two Interactive -- the owners of Rockstar Games -- for Rockstar to release games more frequently. Up until fairly recently, the development of GTA 6 was moving quite slowly. Of course, this was partially because of the pandemic, but also because Rockstar was dedicating substantial resources to GTA Online and a bit to Red Dead Online as well. Meanwhile, we also believe there was a team working on a revival of Bully at some point. That said, just about all of this has either been paused or binned in favor of solely focusing on GTA 6.

As always, we caution you to take everything here with a grain of salt, both the Axios report and what we've heard through the grapevine. As for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, neither have commented on any of this scuttlebutt. Historically, neither comments on anything of the unofficial and speculative variety, so there's no reason to expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.