Rockstar Games Update Is Great News for GTA 6 Fans

✖

A new update from Rockstar Games is great news for fans of Grand Theft Auto, Bully, and Red Dead Redemption, and it's especially great news for those worried that GTA 6 will just be an evolution of GTA Online and have no single-player campaign. GTA 5 has been a huge success for Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, but GTA Online has been an even bigger success for the pair. As a result, many Grand Theft Auto fans have grown increasingly worried that GTA 6 will scrap a proper narrative-driven, single-player campaign in favor of focusing on a new GTA Online. That said, a new update from Rockstar Games, or more specifically, Take-Two Interactive, has squashed many of these concerns.

Speaking to investors during a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated that Take-Two and Rockstar Games are still committed to making story-driven, single-player experiences, noting that they never bought into the "single-player games are dead" hype a few years ago, and they still don't believe in the sentiment.

"The folks at Rockstar Games intended to create a powerful single-player experience, a story-driven experience," said Zelnick. "And Rockstar has always been known for great stories and great single-player experiences and then developed in addition, a massive multiplayer opportunity over the past years."

Zelnick continued:

"I think it's a reminder, not that we needed one, that Rockstar Games can do both of those things at the highest possible level of execution in our business. There was, I think, there was an argument just a couple years ago, not around here, not in this shop, but in some of our competitors' offices, that single-player is dead, that it's all about multiplayer. We didn't believe that. I said specifically and publicly that we didn't believe that, our labels don't believe that. We deliver an array of experiences that range from hyper-casual mobile, to the most complex, the most robust, single-player, and multiplayer experiences. And we intend to continue doing that."

Of course, nothing here directly mentions GTA 6, and that's because the game hasn't been announced yet. That said, the game is heavily-rumored to be in development, and it sounds like it will be complete with a classic Rockstar Games' single-player campaign, just like the studio's two most recent releases -- GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 -- have been.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have said a peep about GTA 6. That said, what there has been is plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks talking about the game, all of which you can catch up on via the links below: