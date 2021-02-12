New Rockstar Games Job Listing Could be the Big Update GTA 6 Fans Have Been Waiting For

✖

A new job listing out of Rockstar Games could be the big update GTA 6 fans have been waiting for, but it could also be another example of Grand Theft Auto fans making something out of nothing. Rockstar Games is currently looking for a Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist. How do we know? Well, because it's posted a new job listing looking for applicants. According to the actual description of the actual job listing, the role will be "responsible for shooting in-game footage for use in online and TV campaigns" and will "work with the video editing and trailer teams to produce outstanding videos using exclusively in-game shots." In other words, Rockstar Games is hiring for a position that will, at least partially, aid in the marketing of current/new games. And this is where the GTA 6 speculation comes in, or more specifically, speculation that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal the game.

Unfortunately, the job listing doesn't divulge much else of note, but in the "qualifications" section there is the mention of the following platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Whether there's anything to this, it's hard to say, but the fact that both generations of consoles are mentioned has caught the eye of some fans.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how old the job listing is, but it's still up on the developer's official website. The big money question is, of course, what games will this person be working on? According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and leaks, Rockstar Games is working on GTA 6, which will be its next release. So, of course, many GTA fans are hopeful this position is being filled for the development and marketing of GTA 6.

That said, it's worth remembering that all of the work outlined in the job listing is still work Rockstar Games needs done for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Further, it's releasing an "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X this year, and we wouldn't be surprised if Red Dead Redemption 2 will follow. In other words, while this could be for GTA 6, it could also be for a variety of other games. Could this person wind up working on GTA 6? Sure, but right now there's not enough here to say definitively this is for GTA 6, let alone that it's an indication Rockstar Games is about to reveal the game. That said, where there's a possibility, there's hope for GTA fans.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this job listing or any of the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Reddit.