GTA 6 May Take Great Red Dead Redemption 2 Feature to the Next Level, According to New Leak

GTA 6 may be bringing back a great Red Dead Redemption 2 feature but in an evolved and improved form. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most impressive games of all time from a systems perspective. One of these systems involved locations that would grow and evolve in real-time. Over the course of the game, this happened in Valentine. And it looks like Rockstar Games may be bringing this concept back for GTA 6, but in the process, will take the feature to the next level.

A newly-surfaced Take-Two Interactive patent from 2017 is currently making the rounds within the Grand Theft Auto community. For those that don't know: Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of Rockstar Games, the makers of both GTA and Red Dead Redemption. As for the patent, it naturally doesn't' reference a single specific game, but its content has lead many to believe it likely has something to do with the systems-heavy open-world games Rockstar Games specializes in.

As alluded to, in Red Dead Redemption 2, areas evolved over the course of the game, but the player had no real impact on this. The new patent describes a system where the player very much has an impact on the course of this development.

"As another example, an older run-down neighborhood could be created by populating it with a higher proportion of assets tagged 'old,' 'worn_down,' 'rusty,' 'cheap,' etc," reads the patent. "In gameplay where the player is attempting to improve the city they live in, as the player performs well in the game the game engine can slowly replace the objects tagged as described above with objects tagged 'new,’ 'high-end,' 'hipster,' 'renovated,' etc. to indicated that the neighborhood is improving."

Again, there's no way to know if this patent is related to GTA 6 and even if it is, who knows what will come of it. That said, despite this uncertainty, it has Grand Theft Auto fans excited.

At the moment of publishing, Take-Two Interactive has not commented on the patent above in any capacity, nor the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.