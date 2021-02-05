GTA 6 Trends on Twitter Following Massive Leak
A massive GTA 6 "leak" is making the rounds, and as a result, GTA 6 is now trending on Twitter. The leak, which also hints at a GTA San Andreas remake being in the works, comes the way of an anonymous source and makes some big and wild claims. For example, it claims the game is targeting an October 2023 release date. It also claims the game is taking players back to Vice City (Miami), with a map that spans all of Florida and is bolstered with a smaller map in the vain of Guarma from Red Dead Redemption 2.
Beyond this, the leak mentions a 60-hour campaign broken into chapters like RDR2 that will span both the 1970s and the 1980s and unravel from the perspective of a single male protagonist, which conflicts with previous rumors suggesting multiple protagonists, including the series first-ever female protagonist.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. The leak also divulges a ton of other supposed information about the game, and even mentions a RDR1 remake. In the process, it raises a lot of red flags, and according to industry insider Tom Henderson, it's not true.
Despite this, it is making the rounds and garnering a lot of attention, and as a result, GTA 6 is now trending on Twitter, and not for the first time.
Not Again
if you mention GTA 6 anywhere on the internet your connection should be disabled until the announcement pic.twitter.com/Vl9mi0h4Wt— BlackPanthaa (@BlackPanthaaYT) February 5, 2021
Every Time
Saw GTA 6 trending and got excited ......again 🙄🙄— Me-Me (@_heartMellll) February 5, 2021
Just Another Rumor
Saw GTA 6 trending and thought it was officially announced. pic.twitter.com/3PjJJyfbVU— John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) February 5, 2021
Stop Playing With Our Emotions
Y’all gotta stop playing with my emotions and making GTA 6 trend
I’m still waiting for @RockstarGames to release the “expanded & enhanced” version of GTA 5 for PS5 @PlayStation
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 but IT IS TIME for a new game tho #patientlywaiting— 🎭 (@twitta420) February 5, 2021
GTA 6 During the Super Bowl?
Would be cool to see a GTA 6 trailer during the Superbowl, but I highly doubt it.— Kapudowitski (@Kapudowitski) February 5, 2021
Vice City Return Would Be Hype
GTA 6 is trending again for some reason? I gotta say, with GTAV being one of the few games I can truly say I hate, if 6 is some kind of Vice City return or we play as a female, Ooor both even, I’m back in me thinks.— Good King Moogle Kong XIV (@FijiKong) February 5, 2021
Rihanna as Protagonist?
Who I want to play as in GTA6 😬 pic.twitter.com/jmkQ5kKbIb— ティナ Tina Sanchez (@Teanah) February 5, 2021