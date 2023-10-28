GTA 6 Insider Shares Bad News About the Game's Release Date

Based on extensive rumors, the expectation is the GTA 6 reveal trailer will drop sometime this month or next month alongside word of a 2024 release date, but if this is the case, time is running out for Rockstar Games to do this as it's very unlikely it will reveal the game this year if it's after its next financial call on November 7. As nervousness builds amongst fans that the game's reveal trailer won't be revealed this year, and thus the game will probably not release next year, a Rockstar Games insider has chimed in noting that he's heard from some developers that the expectation is the game will not be revealed this year. If this happens, then a 2024 release likely becomes a 2025 release.

The new information comes the way of Legacy Killa HD. According to the popular YouTuber, Rockstar Games developers are divided on a reveal happening this year, as the reveal and the accompanying release window will only add pressure to hit. The problem with this is there is apparently a lot of work left to do.

"Some developers want an announcement, but I know some don't," said the YouTuber. "As far as I understand, still a lot of work to do and an announcement with an inevitable release window just adds pressure.

Is there any truth to this? Who knows. The source in question is viewed as reliable by many, but they aren't one of the premier sources when it comes to Rockstar Games. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt. That said, we've long maintained based on rumblings here and there that a 2024 release has always been on the table, but has increasingly become an unviable target. In short, based on what we've heard, a 2025 release seems more likely at this point.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is loose information and speculation. So far, none of it has drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think we will see GTA 6 and what will its release date been?

