GTA 6 Reportedly Not Coming to PC on Day One

Grand Theft Auto VI may skip out on PC when it releases. GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all-time. Fans have been chomping at the bit to see anything from the game for years now. Rockstar's last new game, Red Dead Redemption 2, turned 5 years old today and we have only heard murmurs of what GTA 6 could be in its final form. The game did leak last fall and gave us some idea of the direction Rockstar is going in, but with a game as massive as this, you won't be able to get the full picture through an hour of unfinished gameplay. Nevertheless, fans are still hopeful that the game will be revealed later this year, but it's unclear if that will actually happen.

Rumors have been floating around about what to expect from GTA 6 for years. One of the newest rumors come from insider Tez2 who claims GTA 6 will likely not get a day and date PC release alongside the console versions (via Dexerto). Tez2 noted that the game on PC is more buggy than the console versions and Rockstar is trying to avoid a disastrous PC launch like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us Part 1. With that said, the PC version won't come until at least a few months after the console launch.

"Internally, the PC version is more buggy than the console versions. Rockstar wouldn't want to end up with a Star Wars Jedi Survivor or The Last of Us Part I PC situation for the most anticipated game," said the insider. "I've heard from various sources that the devs expect VI PC release to happen after citing more time needed. Hopefully, it's a delay of a few months."

This is hardly surprising and there is precedent for it. Grand Theft Auto V came to PC about a year and a half after the game launched and about 5 months after the Xbox One/PS4 versions. Red Dead Redemption 2 came to PC a full year after the console version. LA Noire, Max Payne 3, and other Rockstar titles have also had staggered PC releases. However, they tend to come with a ton of features, additional content, and there's a lot of care put into them. Rockstar has previously noted that it does this as a way for the original development team the opportunity to assist on the port and create the ultimate version of their games. This is just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt at the moment, but hopefully Rockstar will give us a transparent answer when it starts talking more about GTA 6's release.