Rockstar Games Seemingly Teases GTA 6 Vice City

GTA 6 and its rumored Vice City setting have seemingly been teased by Rockstar Games via the new Cayo Perico GTA Online update. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't announced Grand Theft Auto VI nor has it confirmed a new GTA is in development. However, according to a plethora of rumors and reports, GTA 6 is in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and possibly the PC as well. And according to a bulk of these rumors and reports, the series is taking players back to Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. If this is true, it's safe to assume the series is also taking players back to the 20th century. So far, Rockstar Games hasn't commented on these rumors and reports in any capacity, but it does seem to nod and wink their way with a couple of new Easter eggs added to GTA Online with the recent Cayo Perico Heist update.

The first Easter egg involves a free jacket given to every GTA Online players that participated in the 100 Billion Heist Challenge that went down back in November. More specifically, for their participation, players were awarded the Panther Varsity jacket. At first glance, there's nothing special about the jacket, however, there's something of note on the back of it.

The back of the jacket is comprised of a picture of a panther and the phrase "Hostes Ad Pulverem Ferire." Why is this notable? Well, because the same text/saying appears on the front of a government building in the original GTA Vice City. Now, this could be just an inconsequential Easter egg, especially considering the phrase is also in GTA San Andreas. That said, it's not the only new Easter egg that pays homage to the 2002 title.

(Photo: Fabry06 via Reddit and Rockstar Games)

The new update also added a new minor character named Gustavo, who rocks an orange and white Hawaiian shirt that looks nearly identical to a shirt that Gonzalez adorns in both Vice City and Vice City Stories. Could this be a coincidence? Sure. Could it be another throwaway Easter egg? Sure. However, combined, the callbacks do raise a flag. And when you consider that Rockstar Games is famous for teasing its upcoming games with its current games, it's not unreasonable to think these are less homage and more tease.

(Photo: Rockstar Games and GTA Wiki)

This isn't the first time Rockstar Games has teased GTA 6. Back in November, it blatantly teased the game. However, this is the first time Rockstar Games has -- seemingly -- teased the game's Vice City setting.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this speculation making the rounds in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.