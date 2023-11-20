GTA 6 Insider Claims Major Feature Has Been Cut From Game

According to a new rumor, Rockstar Games has cut a major, new feature from GTA 6 during the course of development. It's safe to say Grand Theft Auto VI is the most highly-anticipated game ever. As a result of this, it's been subject of endless rumors for roughly a decade. Thankfully, the reliance on these rumors is finally coming to an end. Next month, Rockstar Games is set to reveal GTA 6, or whatever the next installment in the GTA series ends up being called. Ahead of this, the final rumors are getting their time in the spotlight while they still can.

Over the years, there's been rumors that have claimed Rockstar Games is going to implement an advanced weather system never seen before with GTA 6. And this may end up being true, but according to the latest rumor, it's had to walk back these plans. According to well-known Rockstar Games source, Rockstar Universe, "extreme weather" was scrapped during development. When this happened, Rockstar Universe doesn't say.

"I've heard they wanted hurricanes and tornadoes, as to why they were cut I don't know," writes Rockstar Universe over on X. "It could be tech limitations, it could be something else."

For those that don't understand why it could be tech limitations, there's a reason most games don't have weather, and if they do, it's a very basic implementation of it. Even in a basic implementation, it's very demanding, especially in relationship to what you get out of, which is not much more than novelty. And when it comes to an open-world sandbox game where everything reacts with everything, it becomes even harder to implement various weather systems. It's a big reason why Los Angeles has been a perfect setting for the series, because it's consistent sunshine is easy to render.

According to most rumors and reports, GTA 6 primarily takes place in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, Florida. Obviously, Florida is known for its hurricanes so we wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games aims to implement something for this, but it's easier said than done. That said, this is very likely going to be the most expensive game ever made, so it's certainly a possibility, or was, according to this latest rumor.