GTA 6 Report Reveals What Will Happen to Your GTA 5 Online Characters

A new report about GTA 6 claims to have information about what Rockstar Games plans are for the transition from GTA 5 to GTA 6 in regards to GTA Online. And for those still sinking hours into GTA Online in 2023, it's not the greatest news. For a decade, some Grand Theft Auto fans have been sinking countless hours, and in many cases, lots of money, into GTA Online. Whether it's to have the coolest cribs, the fastest cars, or the longest of chains, there's plenty of reasons players dump money and time into their GTA Online characters. And with how long GTA 5 and GTA Online have maintained relevancy, it's been a sound investment, but it's coming to an end.

According to a new report, when GTA 6 online releases -- which is supposedly happening in 2025 -- it will be a reset for GTA Online. What GTA 6 Online will look like compared to GTA 5 Online, remains to be seen, but characters will apparently not be carrying over. This is what is being claimed by Rockstar Universe at least.

Rockstar Universe claims it will be a "fresh start for everyone." As a result your rank won't carry over. Adding to this, it's claimed that FiveM may be incorporated into GTA 6 Online.

"Nothing specific, it'll be a fresh start for everyone I know that (I.e your rank won't carry over)," claims Rockstar Universe. "I've heard through the grapevine that next year Rockstar will be utilizing their FiveM acquisition so that may have a part in the next GTA Online. That's as much as I can say."

Is any of this true? We don't know. There is no way to vet this information. The source in question is considerable reliable by some GTA fans, but they don't have an extensive track record to back up these claims. As a result, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. So far, Rockstar Games has not commented on the matter. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accoridingly