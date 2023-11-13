GTA 6 Report Reveals New Details About Game's Female Protagonist

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online revealing some new details about one of the two protagonists of the new Grand Theft Auto game. It's worth noting that Rockstar Games has never confirmed there are two protagonists in the game, but leaks and reports have all been steadfast in this claim. The current expectation is there are two protagonists: one male and one female. The latter is supposedly called Lucia, and according to a new report, she has a child.

Adding to this, the report claims that not only does Lucia have a child, but that the child features in the game's story. There's no word if the child is male or female or how old they are, but the use of child inherently suggests someone younger. And if this is the case, it will be a first for the series. Previous protagonists have had kids, but they are typically grown are close to being adults. Small children haven't really featured in the series previously.

As for the report, it comes the way of Rockstar Universe, a fairly well known and reliable source when it comes to Rockstar Games. Despite this, take the information with a grain of salt. Even if it is accurate, there is a chance this could change over the time.

Previously, there's been leaks and rumors pointing towards some type of relationship/romance system between the game's two protagonists, Lucia and Jason. If this is the case, it will be interesting to see how the child is incorporated into this system. That said, this is assuming that Lucia has a child to begin with.

So far, Rockstar Games has not addressed this new rumor in any capacity. It doesn't comment on GTA 6 rumors so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think this would be a good narrative layer to the game or should younger children be left out of GTA stories?