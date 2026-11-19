Out of all the secrets Rockstar Games kept close to its chest regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, the identities of its two main actors were among the most closely guarded mysteries. Now that the game is finally out, the two actors behind Jason and Lucia have taken off their metaphorical balaclavas and spoken to the public.

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Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez — Jason and Lucia, respectively — put out a joint Instagram post confirming their involvement with the critically acclaimed open-world game.

“Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer,” reads the post. “We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble. See y’all in Leonida.”

Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez Have Confirmed Their Roles as Jason and Lucia in GTA 6

While Rourke has been acting since 2013, this is his first video game role. Perez also started professionally acting the same year, but this is her second video game role; she was also “Clubber 2” and “Blackjack Dealer” in Grand Theft Auto 5, making for one massive promotion. Neither of them post online very often, so their digital footprints are limited and don’t contain many hints. As comical musician “Weird” Al Yankovic confirmed, there were non-disclosure agreements attached to the project, meaning those involved broadly couldn’t confirm their roles. Their follower counts have grown considerably, though, as Perez now has about 434,000 followers on Instagram, while Rourke has around 122,000.

Lucia’s actor was confirmed just prior to this Instagram announcement in a strange way. The nominees for the 2026 Game Awards came out on November 17th, which had Perez up for best performance in GTA 6. It didn’t say who she was playing, although, despite official confirmation, it was pretty obvious. Some also saw this as peculiar because it was one day before review embargoes lifted and two days before launch. However, it was clear judges who were playing GTA 6 during the secretive review period gave her the nod.

But some have been on this trail for years now. Most recently, Perez hosted a livestream in October where she was avoiding comments about GTA 6. Various internet sleuths in 2024 also noted how Rourke and Perez were likely the two leads, which came after a lot of cross-referencing and social media-powered investigations. Others had an inkling the year prior, pointing to various similarities between Perez and Lucia. The corkboard full of red string had some failed leads, but some were entirely on the money, despite how tenuous the connections seemed at the time.

What do you think of Manni’s and Dylan’s performances? Let us know in the comments.