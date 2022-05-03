GTA 6 Map Leaks Online, But Is It Real?

✖

The GTA 6 map has supposedly leaked online. As you may remember, the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked online long before the release of RDR2. At the time, everyone thought the leak was fake, but it obviously wasn't. Now the GTA 6 map has supposedly leaked online and nobody thinks it's real, but given the RDR2 context, some fans are being a little more cautious in quickly writing off the leak.

It's unclear what the origins of the leak are, but supposed Rockstar Games insider, Boco, relayed it over on Twitter, and has since denounced it as fake. And it's probably fake, but there's always that slim chance it's real, and if it's real, then the game is taking players to South America -- at least partially -- which previous rumors have suggested.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself. That said, it's important to remember that not only is there nothing here that suggests it's real, but even those giving the leak the time of the day think it's a fake, whether based on their own speculation or "inside sources."

GTA VI possible map! I'm doing more research on this one with my source, so let's take it with grain of salt, i'll update you.



This is possible map of GTA VI (South America) pic.twitter.com/qn9YZU16dP — BOCO (@BOCOBOCACO) April 23, 2022

The problem with the leak is without the context of how far along the game is in development, it's impossible to know if the game's map has even been finalized. If the game is going to release in 2023 or 2024 like many recent rumors suggest -- and this lines up with what we've heard -- then it's very possible the map, or at least the general outline of it, has been finalized. If the game is further away than this, it's a bit less likely.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games nor anyone associated with has commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly but don't count on it, as neither it nor its developers ever comment on rumors, reports, or leaks.

