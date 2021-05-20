GTA 6 Map Possibly Revealed In New Leak

✖

GTA 6's map has possibly leaked online, which in turn has sent Grand Theft Auto fans into a frenzy. This isn't our first alleged look at the map, but it is our most complete look, and if it's accurate, Rockstar Games is planning a massive map for the new Grand Theft Auto game. The origins of this new map can be traced all the way back to early 2020, when two images surfaced online showing off what claimed to be a piece of the game's map. Come late 2020, this leak was followed up with another leak showing a new look at one of the aforementioned two images. Fast-forward a bit, and a new image has surfaced that completes the set and shows a new look at the other aforementioned image. When combined, they give Grand Theft Auto fans their most complete look at the game's supposed map.

The first image that kicked off this series of leaks showed a large body of land, complemented by a few smaller landmasses that are presumably islands. Based on other previous leaks, it's possible the large map is Vice City and its surrounding area while the smaller islands are various Caribbean islands. Whatever the case, when the large map leaked, half of it was incomplete. This new leak fills out this incomplete half. It doesn't reveal much, but when you piece the various leaks together, they show three large landmasses featuring more than one large city and a variety of smaller islands.

Below, you can check out each of these leaks:

All four of these images have been dropped on 4chan by anonymous users. In other words, each needs to be taken with a major grain of salt. Some of the biggest leaks have come from anonymous leakers on 4chan, but plenty of bollocks also regularly comes from the website as well. That said, if these are fakes, they are impressive fakes.

Multiple leakers -- reliable and non-reliable -- have said the game's central location is Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. However, there's been some disagreement about the rest of the game's map. Some claim the map is bolstered with various Caribbean islands. Others claim the game's other central location is South America, while some say the map is going to feature multiple American cities. These images seem to lend credence to the game being set in Vice City and the surrounding Caribbean, but that's only if they are legit.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this. It hasn't commented on the previous images and it hasn't commented on this new one. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA 6 -- including all other recent rumors and leaks -- click here.

In the most recent and related news, an industry leaker recently refuted speculation Rockstar is getting ready to reveal the game, suggesting the earliest Grand Theft Auto fans will get their hands on GTA 6 is 2025.