Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans May Get Missing Content in GTA 6

Rockstar Games cut a metric ton of content from Red Dead Redemption 2 during its development, and before its release, for a variety of reasons. For example, we know there was supposed to be a second love interest in addition to Mary Linton. Many fans have theorized it was Sadie Adler due to the relationship between the character and Arthur Morgan that more than once suggests there's a bit more than a friendship between the two. We've long reported that Rockstar Games was also once thinking of allowing players to have even more romance options than this between characters in the Van der Linde gang and beyond.

After the game was released, many players remarked that some romance options and elements may have suited the game. Rockstar Games could have done more with Mary Linton, let alone let players explore romance arcs with Sadie Adler, Tilly Jackson, Mary-Beth Gaskill, and Karen Jones. Some will say romance options aren't what Rockstar Games does, but it has dabbled with it in the past with games like GTA San Andreas and GTA 4. And according to a new rumor, Rockstar Games is set to dabble with this type of content again in GTA 6.

According to one dataminer, there are files and scripts from the GTA 6 leaks last year that point towards some type of romance system in the game, but right now, only via Jason and Lucia, the game's two protagonists. What's interesting though is the relationship status of the two characters could impact how the game plays out, down to individual missions.

Apparently, in the game, Jason and Lucia can have either a passive or romantic relationship. Meanwhile, in the events list of certain missions, said mission can be completed with either a cool, pragmatic, or romantic relationship with the two characters. This not only suggests missions will vary depending on what the dynamic is between the two characters, but that if you want them to be, they can have no relationship. Players rarely get this type of agency when playing a game from Rockstar Games.

All of that said, take this information with a grain of salt. There's no guarantee this information is accurate or that it will be realized in the final product. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of a romance system being in GTA 6?