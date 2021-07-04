GTA 6 Release Date Report Verified by Credible Insider

✖

News of a new release window for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI lit the internet up earlier this week, most notably because the reported launch window in question for the unannounced sequel had it slated to now arrive in 2024 or 2025. As you might expect, many fans quickly doubted this new report, namely because it seemed so unlikely that it would take Rockstar as much as seven years to release a new title. Now, one notable video game industry insider has stepped forward and has

Mentioned on social media today, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who is perhaps the most accurate insider when it comes to leaks in the video game industry, said that all of the newly-revealed info about GTA VI is accurate based on what he has heard. Schreier said that he's unsure why anyone ever expected GTA VI to release in as early as 2023 in the first place based on what he had reported in the past, especially in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. "Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard," Schreier said, acknowledging the source of this original report.

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

At this point, if you still have doubts about GTA VI being years away, you should probably come to a point of acceptance. As Schreier noted, even if GTA VI was planned to previously release earlier than 2024 or 2025, the global pandemic sure hasn't done the team at Rockstar any favors over the past year. While it will surely not be fun to have to wait so long for a new Grand Theft Auto game, let's just hope that the finalized version of GTA VI ends up being stellar.

In the interim, GTA V is planned to be releasing once again later this year on next-gen hardware to help make the wait until GTA VI a bit easier. This new iteration of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be arriving on November 11, 2021.

Now that we have heard multiple reports of GTA VI still being years away from release, how are you feeling about having to wait this long? Will GTA V be able to tide you over for a few more years? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.