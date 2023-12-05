GTA 6 Trailer Spoofs Miami's Own "Real Life Joker"

The GTA 6 trailer has been released a day early by Rockstar Games after a leaked version of the trailer surfaced online. We also have a 2025 release date for the game. And that's about all we have at the moment. Rockstar Games has not revealed any game details, leaving fans no choice but to dissect the trailer for information. And that's exactly what fans have been doing. The most obvious details that can be garnered from the trailer are the game's Vice City setting and the dual protagonists, one of which is male and one of which is female, named Jason and Lucia, respectively. There's a lot more hidden inside than just these major details though.

While some fans are blown away by the graphics of the trailer and are too busy to notice the finer details, others have been able to look past the next-gen graphics and notice a variety of different details. To this end, there seems to be a callback to a 2017/2018 story of a real-life joker in Florida. For those unfamiliar with this story, back in 2017 Lawrence Sullivan was arrested, and then again in 2018. His crimes were nothing noteworthy, but he caught national attention because of his resemblance to Joker.

Obviously, the character in the trailer is not a one-for-one of Sullivan, and there's no way to guarantee it was the intent of Rockstar Games, but that's how the Internet has taken the character. And considering where the game is set, and the fact the character is on the news for being arrested in the trailer, it seems pretty obvious that it's referencing Sullivan, but again, we can't know for sure.

THEY GOT FLORIDA JOKER IN GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/7VL35JfKQS — Born to Tweet, Forced to Post (@The_Cultist_) December 4, 2023

What's also unclear is whether this is simply a callback for the purpose of the trailer or an actual character in the game. Knowing Rockstar Games, and considering the nature of the trailer, it's the former, but again it's possible this is a character in the game as Rockstar clearly went through the trouble of doing motion capture for the character and designing him.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release worldwide sometime in 2025 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated game, click here.