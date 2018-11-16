Real-Life Joker Arrested Again in Florida

Back in May 2017, we reported on Lawrence Sullivan, a 29-year-old Florida man who was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm. What made Sullivan a media fixation was the fact that Sullivan has used extensive tattoos to transform himself into a real-life version of The Joker – specifically Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight, with elements of Jared Leto’s “gangsta Joker” from Suicide Squad.

Now comes a new report that the real-life Joker is on lockdown… again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WFLA reports that Lawrence Sullivan was once again arrested on Tuesday, after a Miami-Dade County issued a warrant for him, for a concealed-carry firearms offense. Records show that Sullivan is currently being held in Pinellas County Jail, without bail.

Sullivan was actually arrested twice in 2017, once for the aforementioned concealed firearm carry, and again for marijuana possession. Even though he’s once again behind bars, his mother has maintained that her son isn’t evil, just troubled:

“He’s a good kid,” she told CBS Miami in June 2017. “He has a lot of tattoos. But he’s a nice kid with some problems. He is mentally disabled and is handicapped.”

Sullivan himself echoed that sentiment, telling CBS Miami around that same time that he is indeed disturbed; although that didn’t stop him from being treated like a celebrity while in jail:

“I was treated like a celebrity inside. I was on the psych floor ’cause I take medications.”