GTA+ Members Get Free Access to GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

GTA+ members are getting access to the remastered GTA Trilogy at no extra cost. Rockstar Games is one of the most prolific video game studios of all-time. The studio made a name for itself with the Grand Theft Auto series, revolutionizing the open-world genre with 3D graphics. The developer's success has allowed it to continuing pushing the envelope with its games and has resulted in titles that are some of the best in the medium. Rockstar has continued to prove it's capable of doing more than just Grand Theft Auto, however, with games like Bully, Red Dead Redemption, and Max Payne. The developer has built up one of the most renowned portfolios in the industry and continues to knock it out of the park.

Now, players will seemingly benefit from that. Last year, Rockstar Games released a new subscription service for GTA Online called GTA+. It gives players exclusive access to special features, bonuses, discounts on in-game items, and much more. For those who regularly play GTA Online, it's a pretty good investment at just $5.99/month. That deal is getting even better today as members will start getting access to free games. GTA+ is offering Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for free to subscribers and this appears to be part of a plan to offer other Rockstar games in the future. As of right now, it's just the trilogy, but a leak earlier this year suggest Rockstar was looking into offering games as a GTA+ benefit. It would make sense for games like LA Noire's remaster and the recent Red Dead Redemption port to be included in GTA+ in the future.

GTA+ Members now get access to download and play a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles, starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.



Check out details and links to download at the GTA+ site: https://t.co/rvoVGoCl3a pic.twitter.com/8gg7mcg2EP — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 21, 2023

As of right now, if you want to play the trilogy, this is a very cheap way of doing so. You get access to the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas for just $6, but sadly you won't be able to keep it. You'll be able to play it so long as you have an active subscription and the game is being offered through the subscription. If you do want to own it, you can buy it at a 20% discount. For more information on how to claim the game, you can visit Rockstar's website.