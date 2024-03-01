Rockstar Reveals GTA Online's Next Major Update Is The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

Rockstar Games pulled back the curtain on the next major GTA Online update this week by revealing the first details on "The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid" which is scheduled to release in just under a week on March 7th. Those details unfortunately are pretty broad at this point, however, with Rockstar hitting just the highlights in terms of what characters players will interact with and what kinds of new additions like vehicles and more that we'll see. A new GTA Online trailer was released for The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, too, to tease what's to come.

The new story content for GTA Online that's coming in this Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update deals with players working with the Los Santos Police Department, specifically with officer Vincent Effenburger who calls up the player to work together on a mission agaisnt the cartel. The Cluckin' Bell comes into play by apparently being a front for the cartel's operations.

GTA Online's Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Trailer, Details

You can check out the first trailer for the new GTA Online update above with more details shared below by Rockstar Games.

"You've already received a call from former Diamond Casino head of security turned LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger – now you'll have the opportunity to work together in an unorthodox, but profitable, collaboration to take down a new cartel running a large-scale operation out of the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay," Rockstar said about the new update.

"Help Vincent bust the case wide open in this action-packed new story update as you take on corrupt LSPD cops as well as a dangerous new cartel that's set up shop and is using the Cluckin' Bell corporation's factory farm complex as a front."

The trailer also showed that characters like Jimmy who was involved in The Diamond Casino heists will play a part in this new update as well. New vehicles will of course be a highlight, too, with the trailer and some images shared by Rockstar showing off at least one of those: the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor. This vehicle is one used by the Los Santos Police Department, and players have been aware of it for some time now with people asking for months if Rockstar had given any indication of when it'd be added to GTA Online. Given the context of the new Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, it seems like the perfect update to host this kind of new vehicle. Players are expecting it to be pretty pricy, however, so if you've got some GTA$ you're holding onto, you might want to keep saving up between now and the update's release.

GTA Online's Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update is scheduled to release on March 7th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. More details about what's included in the update and perhaps a set of patch notes to go along with it should be released next week.