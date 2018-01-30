GTA Online Introduces Intense New Adversary Mode, New Car, Big Discounts

Rockstar never wants you to stop Grand Theft Auto Online, and with all of this free new content, there’s really no reason to! This morning Rockstar sent out a press release announcing the latest GTA Online update, which will be adding a brand new adversary mode for you and your friends to try out, a hot new sports car, and some huge discounts for regular players.

The new Adversary Mode is called ‘Hardest Target,’ and is basically like a VIP deathmatch mode. Two teams will go head-to-head, with one player on each team marked as the Target. Your goal as a team is to take out the opposing team’s marked target, while protecting your own. There’s one catch, though: the target is going to change and rotate throughout the match, so you’ll have to be very careful about how aggressively you play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting tired of all of the luxury sports vehicles you have in your garage or hangar? Don’t sweat it. Rockstar would like you to meet the Pfister Neon Electric Sportscar. Take a look at this beauty:

Yeah, we know, it’s a straight up Porsche. It looks slick, though, and you can go pick it up at Legendary Motorsport whenever you have the cash. Speaking of cash, it wouldn’t be a proper GTA Online update without some wild excuses to blow through your money. There are some big bonuses and discounts for returning players to look forward to. From the press release:

CEOs and Gunrunners alike are set to profit this week with 25% more GTA$ on Special Cargo Deliveries as well as a 25% boost on Gunrunning Research & Manufacturing through February 5th. And if your current setup is missing a certain je ne sais quios, get in gear with discounts on select Bunkers, Special Cargo Warehouses and more:

BUNKER DISCOUNTS

Farmhouse Bunker – 25% off

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker – 25% off

Bunker Renovations – 25% off (styles and add-ons)

Mobile Operation Center Cabs – 25% off

PROPERTIES & RENOVATIONS

Special Cargo Warehouses – 25% off

Executive Office Renovations – 25% off

VEHICLES & ARMOR

Cargobob – 35% off

LF-22 Starling – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Grotti Cheetah Classic – 25% off

Vehicle armor – 25% off

Bulletproof tires – 25% off

PREMIUM RACE & TIME TRIAL SCHEDULE