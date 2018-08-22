GTA Online Update Brings Back Classic Adversary Mode, Discounts and More

Another Tuesday has rolled around, which means that the latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online is available. And there’s a lot for fans to dig into this week.

For instance, the Hunting Pack Adversary Mode that’s such a hit is back with a special “Remix,” pitting two teams against one another. The mode “challenges a Runner to pick up speed and maintain it all the way to the deactivation zone to prevent an onboard bomb from detonating. If the Runner drops below the minimum speed for too long, the round comes to a swift and explosive conclusion. Attackers do all they can to bring the Runner to a halt, while a team of Defenders must protect the Runner at all costs,” according to the press release.

Rockstar Games has already noted that this is the first of four Adversary Modes that will make a return to the game, with double GTA$ and RP in tow all week long for each event. You’ll also earn a Hunting Camo livery for the Mammoth Avenger and Buckingham Akula as long as you log in before August 28.

Speaking of the Scramjet, the fancy vehicle, which you can see below, is now available for pickup in Warstock Cache & Carry, in case you’re looking to add it to your collection.

Finally, you can get your hands on the following discounts through August 28:

Dewbauchee Vagner- 30 percent off

Truffade Nero- 30 percent off

Progen GP1- 30 percent off

Vapid Flash GT- 30 percent off

Benefactor Turreted Limo- 30 percent off

BF Ramp Buggy- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Vapid Caracara- 30 percent off

Mammoth Avenger- 40 percent off

Buckingham Akula- 40 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Mammoth Hydra- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Western Rogue- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Volatol- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Nagasaki Havok- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Buckingham SuperVolito- 30 percent off

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon- 30 percent off

So hop into Grand Theft Auto Online and take part in the fun! It’s available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.