GTA Online Update Adds New Los Santos Tuners Vehicles

✖

Rockstar Games promised GTA Online players some new vehicles in the Los Santos Tuners update and delivered on that promise over a week ago when the update released. However, only part of the vehicles planned for the update were released at that time with there being more to come in the future. Two more of those vehicles have now arrived in the game with one of them available to purchase and another available to test out before its official debut.

The first of the new cars is the “Pfister Comet S2,” and you can pick it up from Legendary Motorsports if you want to add it to your collection. You can take it for a test run first, however, so long as you’ve become a member of the LS Car Meet and have access to the Test Track.

Introducing the Pfister Comet S2. A car with the kind of reputation that no amount of advertising can buy. Now available from Legendary Motorsport. Plus earn Double Rewards on Sprints, and more this week in GTA Online: https://t.co/zLTGy5qyBU pic.twitter.com/X5Q7G75bJK — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 29, 2021

“This isn’t just a fast car. It’s a car with the kind of reputation that no amount of targeted advertising can buy,” Rockstar Games said about the new vehicle. “So, when some people see a Comet, they make a wish. Others run screaming for cover, prophesying doom, destruction, and crippling medical expenses. Either way, you made an impression. The Pfister Comet S2, now available from Legendary Motorsport.”

Similarly, the new “Vapid Dominator ASP” has also been released, but only for testing. This vehicle’s available on the Test Track alongside some other cars and will be fully released next week, so you can try it out now to see if it’s worth the investment.

“Visit the Test Track anytime this week to preview the as-yet unreleased Vapid Dominator ASP and kick the tires before it’s available to the public,” Rockstar said. “You can also test drive the Dinka Jester RR and the all-new Pfister Comet S2 to burn some rubber on someone else’s dime.”

While you’re at the Car Meet to test out the new vehicles, Rockstar said players will get a free LS Customs Varsity Jacket just for visiting. Those who are Car Meet members will also get a Fukaru Race Livery for the new Vapid Dominator ASP ahead of the car’s August 5th release date.