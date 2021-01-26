Are GTA San Andreas and Vice City Next-Gen Remasters About to Be Announced?

✖

Is Rockstar Games about to surprise Grand Theft Auto fans with an announcement that GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are being remastered and re-released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X? Well, it's speculation currently making the rounds within the GTA community, partially thanks to a few websites that have picked up the speculation as a bonafide rumor.

The speculation begins over on the GTA Forums -- which has been the epicenter for a variety of Grand Theft Auto leaks over the years -- where a few users that range from admins to leakers, through cryptic clues, seem to be hinting at something happening in the next 90 days involving GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. The hints also suggest a trailer is happening soon involving all three of these games, and while there's no hint at a remaster, it's unclear what else the users could be hinting at involving the trio of titles from yesteryear.

The hints don't seem to end there, or at least according to the prevailing speculation, they don't end there. Over on Twitter, GTA Forums admin "uNi" recently tweeted out an image of three fan-made Shark Cards, all of which have "2001200220042013B46" on them. For those that don't know, GTA 3 released in 2001, GTA Vice City released in 2002, GTA San Andreas released in 2004, and GTA 5 released in 2013.

Rockstar Games has already announced GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles this year. The numbers above suggest GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are joining it "B46," or in other words, before GTA 6.

All of that said, it's important to remember that all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official and subject to change, but it's not obvious if these are genuine teases or an example of elaborate trolling. Further, it's also not obvious what is being teased. And the cherry on top of this is that it all comes the way of what is essentially anonymous sources. So, take it with a few grains of salt. While it's making the rounds, and while you'd expect Rockstar Games to do this since it did exactly this for this generation, it doesn't change the fact that we are in deep, deep speculative territory.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

