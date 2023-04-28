The Flash & Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Reactions, Star Wars Jedi Survivor Review

The ComicBook Nation Crew recaps the big Marvel and DC movie trailers and reveals from CinemaCon 2023 (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Kraven the Hunter, Across the Spider-Verse, The Marvels) and discusses the first reaction to The Flash and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3! We also dip into Star Wars Gaming with an official review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and review some big debuts from Marvel and DC comics.

In our BONUS ROUND segment, we get the first gameplay impressions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with the ComicBook/Gaming team!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reactions

In his first reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said the following:

"Proud to report that #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 takes the trilogy out on an extremely high note. Highlights include one of the best villain performances [and] action sequences ever in the #MCU."

The Flash Movie Early Reactions

In his reaction to The Flash screening at CinemaCon, Marvel Phase Zero show host Brandon Davis said the following:

"Damn, #TheFlash is good! It's super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen's is crazy well done. Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done."

Jedi Survivor Review

And in his review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Logan Moore said:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order. Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy.

