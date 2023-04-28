Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reviews Blast Game for Performance Issues

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is officially out today, and while it's gotten generally positive reviews from critics prior to its launch, the reviews now being posted by users tell a different story. Over on Steam, the performance issues affecting the PC version of the game which were reported on before release by those who'd played it seem to have manifested in a big way with the game now earning a "Mostly Negative" review score there because of these issues. Respawn Entertainment has already committed to patches in the coming days and weeks to resolve some of these issues, but considering the size of the game and the updates already required before playing, that solution hasn't gone over quite so well either.

Over on Steam, the game's gotten just over 2,000 user reviews right now with 1,525 of those currently labeled as "Mostly Negative" at this time. Those who've left reviews poked at the game by saying things like "the loading screen is pretty okay" because they apparently can't get past the loading screen to actually play the game. Others lamented the fact that even though they had systems that should easily be able to run the game, it still performed poorly or didn't perform at all in some cases.

Some reviews zoomed out from this specific game and pointed out that this is one of several PC games that has come out this year in what many deemed an unacceptable state. The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition was one example of this considering how it had to receive several updates to make it more agreeable with players who said this seemingly all-in-one version of the game was actually the worse way to play. While the upgrade for The Witcher 3 came out in December 2022, much of early 2023 was marked by updates for that game, too, and promises of fixes to come.

These issues with Jedi: Survivor seemingly aren't exclusive to PC either, but Steam is the platform that typically gets user reviews like this first, so it's the only indication right now beyond spatterings on socials about how people are feeling about the game. Metacritic hasn't yet started hosting user reviews for the game, so we'll see what verdict other platforms get once that changes.

In the meantime, Respawn and Electronic Arts said there are updates coming, so stay tuned to see what's included in those if you're already playing or are on the fence about Jedi: Survivor.