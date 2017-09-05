Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Nebula Joins Marvel: Contest Of Champions

The free-to-play beat-em-up Marvel: Contest of Champions from Kabam is about to get a little more action-packed, as a familiar face from the Guardians of the Galaxy is joining the franchise today.

Nebula is officially playable in the game, packing a rather mean gun and plenty of fisticuffs to make her any opponent's worst nightmare – even those from the Guardians universe.

The character, played by Karen Gillan in both the original Guardians and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is definitely a lethal machine, based on the official description from the game:

"Cybernetically enhanced at birth and trained to win at all costs, Nebula is one of the Mad Titan Thanos' two adopted daughters and harbors a hatred of her sister, Gamora, after a personal bout left her broken and reeling. Now she has been brought back from the brink of death and seeks vengeance against Gamora, but her journey to exact justice on her sister may reveal more about herself than she expected…"

Her move set in the game is also quite impressive, including the following:

Special Attacks

Electric Encore: Striking first with her electroshock batons, Nebula then forms them into a staff for a devastating second strike.

Shock and Awe: Nebula puts some space between her and her opponent before unleashing a concentrated burst of electricity.

Galaxy-Class Killer: Death by a thousand cuts, faster than you can bat an eye.

Abilities

Self-Repair

Power Drain

Power Lock

Robotics

Signature Ability: Cybernetic Enhancements. When Nebula is out of Self-Repair charges, she tries to recalibrate her implants to regain a charge.

Synergy Bonuses

Family: Increased Health when teamed up with Thanos or Gamora.

Rivals: Increased Critical Damage when teamed up with Gamora

Enemies: Increased Critical Hit Rate when teamed up with Star-Lord or Drax.

Enemies: Increased Critical Hit Rate when teamed up with Rocket Raccoon.

As you can see from the trailer above, Nebula has a lot to offer for fans of the game – but how she'll fare against the likes of Thanos is anyone's guess. Place your bets, folks!

Marvel: Contest of Champions is available now for iOS and Android devices.