Guerilla Collective 2 Streaming Event Will Showcase More Than 80 Indie Games

Fans of indie games will be happy to know that the Guerrilla Collective 2 has been announced and will officially kick-off next month! The event will be held on two consecutive Saturdays: June 5th and June 12th. During the event, viewers will have a chance to check out more than 80 games from companies spanning the globe, including Among Us developer InnerSloth. Last year's event featured videos, new game announcements, and live developer interviews. A lot of promising indie games end up flying under the radar, so this should give fans the perfect opportunity to focus in on some of the smaller titles the industry has to offer.

The Tweet announcing this year's event can be found embedded below.

We're excited to announce that the Guerrilla Collective 2 will be back June 5 and 12, starting 9 am Pacific, 5 pm CET! Check out more info about the partners, teams and friends involved here: https://t.co/Gja0ka2oxN #indiedev #themix #guerrillacollective pic.twitter.com/z4jOzTJK40 — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 12, 2021

At this time, very little information has been revealed about this year's show. The Guerilla Collective website does feature a number of this year's sponsors, including PlayStation, Humble Games, Thunderful, Raw Fury, Kickstarter, and more. With the show set to begin in a month, more information will be revealed sooner, rather than later!

The rise of indie gaming over the last decade has had a massive impact on the video game industry. Indie games have given platforms a much greater diversity in terms of genres, and they've also given gamers cheaper alternatives to big budget releases. Unfortunately, it's easy for a lot of strong indie games to get lost in the sea of options available on digital marketplaces like the PlayStation Store, Steam, the Nintendo eShop, and more. Events like the Guerilla Collective go a long way towards making gamers aware of some of the options that are on the way, and what platforms they'll be available on.

On June 5th and June 12th, the show will start at 9 a.m. PT, 5 p.m. CET. The event will air on the Guerilla Collective's Twitch channel, which can be found right here.

Are you planning on tuning in for Guerilla Collective 2? What indie game developers would you like to see in the spotlight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

