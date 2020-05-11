Guerrilla Collective Games Festival Announced

Gamers can hardly be blamed for missing conventions at this time of year. After all, summer is around the corner, and that time of year has always meant E3, Tokyo Game Show, Evo, and more. Fortunately, a handful of online events have risen up to take the place of conventions, following the coronavirus pandemic. The latest is Guerilla Collective, a new games festival set to air June 6-8 on Twitch. The event will bring together a plethora of video game companies, and viewers can expect a number of announcements during the stream. The stream will be hosted by Greg Miller (Kinda Funny podcast) and produced by Media Indie Exchange. Viewers can expect to see trailers, gameplay videos, and more.

Guerilla Collective will apparently include a veritable who's who of indie developers and publishers. Viewers can expect to see Fellow Traveler (Neo Cab), Thunderful Games (SteamWorld series), ZA/UM (Disco Elysium), and many more. In addition to all of the game studios that are currently invited, Guerilla Collective is accepting applications from indie teams looking to have their content shared during the stream. As such, viewers might have even more content to expect during the event!

It will be interesting to see what impact the streaming model might have on conventions moving forward. In place of E3 this year, gamers can check out Guerilla Collective, EA Play Live, and more during the same time frame that E3 would have taken place. At this time, it's unknown just how strong interest will be in these types of digital events. However, it's clear that many video game companies are looking for new ways to get their games in front of audiences. Whether or not this will be seen as anything other than a temporary replacement for E3, or perhaps something more permanent, remains to be seen.

A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th. Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture. More info: https://t.co/Gja0ka2oxN #guerrillacollective pic.twitter.com/yoYDrsJfYC — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 11, 2020

Guerilla Collective will kick-off on June 6th, at 1 p.m. ET, and will last for two hours each day. Fans can watch the stream at the Guerilla Collective's Twitch page.

Are you planning on tuning in for Guerilla Collective? What indie game companies would you like to see in the spotlight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.