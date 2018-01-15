Guilty Gear XRD Rev 2 New Update Will Re-Balance The Roster

A new update to Guilty Gear VRD Rev 2 promises to balance out all of the game’s characters in order to make the roster fair to all. The announcement came this week during developer Arc System Works’ Fighting Game Awards, and re-posted to Twitter by Anime FGC News.

#GGXrdRev2 is to be patched and every character will receive balancing. pic.twitter.com/18vWVYWd9q — Anime FGC News (@AFGCNews) January 13, 2018

While the details aren’t very, well, detailed, it’s good to know that player feedback makes a different, especially on a competitive title like this one. No date is specified in the text, but it does mention the update “after EVO Japan,” which takes place from January 26th to January 28th. For now, any other details — like the possibility of DLC characters — aren’t being specified. It’s likely that the update is just a patch, but EVO Japan is also a hot spot for game companies to announce big news for fighting game titles, so anything can happen at this point.

Meanwhile, the Arc System Works Fighting Game Awards wrapped up yesterday, with top competitors from all over Japan (and the USA’s own Blazblue champ, Grover) going head to head in BlazBlue Central Fiction and Guilty Gear Xrd REV2. Here’s the roster of competitors that were on deck yesterday, per Shoryuken:

Central Fiction:

Monster/IGS|Kaibutsukun (Izanami, Nine The Phantom, Ragna The Bloodedge) – Co-Champion of Braver’s Rebel 2017

Fenrich (Jin Kisaragi) – Co-Champion of Toushinsai 2017

Iwashi (Ragna The Bloodedge) – Co-Champion of Toushinsai 2017

Film (Hakumen) – Co-Champion of Braver’s Rebel 2017

Meister (Lambda-11) – Gateway to BlazBlue Champion

Grover (Carl Clover) – Highest-placing American player at Evo 2017, tied for 9th

Online Qualifier A

Online Qualifier B

REV2:

Samitto (Chip Zanuff) – Pre-Evo Japan: 賽 [sài] Champion

Omitto (Johnny) – Evo 2017 Champion

Nage (Faust) – GodsGarden #12 Champion

Ruki (Dizzy) – Co-Champion of Toushinsai 2017

Ogawa (Zato-1) – Co-Champion of Toushinsai 2017

Daru (I-No) – Co-Champion of Toushinsai 2017

Online Qualifier A

Online Qualifier B

