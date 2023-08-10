Guitar Hero Player Plays Free Bird Perfectly at 300% Speed, Sets New World Record

Twitch streamer CarnyJared has set a new world record for Free Bird at 300% speed in Guitar Hero 2, playing the song perfectly with full combo. The previous record for the song was 235%, and it took quite a bit of time before CarnyJared was able to break it; the streamer claims "it took 533 FC runs to the solo and countless hours of frustration." That's not surprising given how difficult the song is to play on normal speed, but CarneyJared was able to crush the record, and now has his sights set on Through the Fire and the Flames in Guitar Hero 3!

Readers can check out the feat for themselves in the video embedded below, and those interested in catching CarnyJared's future attempts can do just that at his Twitch channel right here.

The video is impressive to say the least! There's a ridiculous amount of coordination required to set these types of Guitar Hero records, and that's just one piece of the puzzle. It also requires a lot of passion for the series to keep at something after that many losses without just giving up. While CarnyJared seems calm and collected (up until the end at least), he admits during the stream that these FC runs make his heart palpitate. Comments on the stream and on YouTube have been overwhelmingly positive, and a lot of viewers were happy to see it pulled off live.

While streamers like CarnyJared show the dedication some Guitar Hero players still have, it's even more impressive when you consider the fact that the series has basically been left for dead since 2015. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has indicated that the series is one that Xbox might be interested in bringing back following Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. It remains to be seen whether Guitar Hero will ever get a comeback tour, but there are clearly a lot of people that still feel passionately about it!

Are you surprised CarnyJared was able to pull off the world record for Free Bird? Would you like to see Guitar Hero return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!