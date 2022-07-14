Stranger Things Fans Pay Tribute to Eddie Munson's Metallica Scene In Guitar Hero

Stranger Things is an inescapable show, no matter where you go people are talking about it, referencing it, or admiring it. The show has had no shortage of iconic moments, but its most iconic moment is by far and away Eddie Munson's epic guitar solo in Stranger Things season 4. In the scene, Eddie stands on top of a trailer in the Upside Down and plays Metallica's Master of Puppets. All of this happens while a variety of characters are accomplishing a variety of other intense tasks. It's a very metal scene and Metallica itself even paid tribute to it. Fans of the show were so inspired by the scene, they even tried their best to recreate it at home.

As first reported by GamesRadar, a bunch of fans took to TikTok and used Guitar Hero: Metallica to recreate the scene and pay tribute to Eddie Munson's iconic guitar solo in Stranger Things season 4. One fan even donned a Hellfire Club shirt to really try and sell the moment. Another creator proved they would probably not be as successful at being a hero in the Upside Down or creating an iconic moment as they failed the song almost immediately and were booed off the stage. Nevertheless, it's a fun way to pay tribute to a now beloved character and put their own stamp on such an incredible moment that will likely help cement Stranger Things as one of Netflix's best original shows. The show has already had tremendous success to date and will likely continue to with one more season and a spin-off on the way. You can view some of the TikToks below.

@megantheestallionluvr rest in peace princess eddie munson, rest in peace love, rest in peace baby cakes. it's a real shame that you never got to see what guitar hero 3 was. ♬ original sound – amarie

Stranger Things season 5 currently has no release date, so it's unclear when the show will make its triumphant return. Nevertheless, after such a massively successful season, Netflix will have to do a lot to try and one-up itself and send the show off with a bang. As already noted, that won't be the complete end of the IP, however, as a spin-off will follow it at a later date. Not much is known about the spin-off at this time.

