New Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Details Focus on Hajime Saito

Idea Factory International has released all-new details on the cast of their upcoming title, Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms, which is set for release on the PlayStation Vita and PC this Spring. The latest information focuses on two of the games eligible bachelors, Hajime Saito and Keisuke Sanan. Sanan, in particular, is an interesting addition to the roster, having previously been on the supporting cast for Kyoto Winds. The two characters are actually polar opposites in more than one way, and that’s what the new details explain.

The Hakuoki series went from being a visual novel to spawning an entire anime series, as well as a manga and several other forms of media. Edo Blossoms is the follow-up to Kyoto Winds, and Idea Factory is billing it as the end of the current protagonist’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The plot revolves around a young girl who is looking for her father after losing touch with him when he joined the efforts of the Shinsengumi. The game lets the player engage with various characters who are based on the members of the historical Shinsengumi, and gives it that extra zinger by adding in the supernatural elements of the undead — so, yeah, it’s a dating game about charming historical ex-samurai who all end up with some kind of demonic curse.

Hajime Saito is described as a quiet and reserved character. Idea Factory released this information on the character:

Hajime Saito is a man of few words who acts as the captain of the Shinsengumi’s 3rd Division. Known for his lone wolf nature, Saito is opposed to conversation he deems meaningless. He is a master of the sword style iai despite being a lefty and is considered one of the best of the Shinsengumi.

As for Keisuke Sanan:

A former Sendai domain warrior and now the Shinsegumi’s Colonel. Sanan may smile and act politely to his men in public, but behind the scenes, he has no problem moving men with the coldness of his gaze.

Needless to say, they may not be the dreamiest-sounding guys, but Saito is definintely a little more gentle.

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms comes to PS Vita on March 13th and PC later this Spring.

Source: Idea Factory