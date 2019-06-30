Halo 3 Is Trending and Xbox Fans Don’t Care Why

Halo 3 is trending on Twitter at the moment, and if you’re a fan of Halo 3, that’s about all you need to know to warrant a trip down memory lane to revisit what many consider the best Halo game of all time. The two themes present in Sunday’s Halo 3 trend are that people are super nostalgic for the days of the Xbox 360 game, and they’re also not quite sure why it’s trending.

If you’re onboard with the Halo 3 hype train but still want a bit more context on why it might be trending, it appears to be the result of a question posed by the official Xbox Twitter account. After asking what its followers top three games of all time were, Halo found itself in the rankings multiple times thanks to games like Halo 2 and, of course, Halo 3.

Top 3 games of all time. Go. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 30, 2019

Now that you know why it’s trending, you’re prepared to reminisce with the rest of the Halo fandom as they look back on the good old days of Halo 3. Some of the best reactions to the trend can be found below, but be sure to join in on it yourself on Twitter or in the comments if you’ve found yourself thinking about Halo 3 nearly 12 years after its release.

I don’t know why ‘Halo 3’ is trending but here’s theme song because its just that beautiful! 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/FXyiyUEkTc — Captain Marvel made a billion at the box office! (@CourtZ022) June 30, 2019

only the realest had this full armor set in halo 3 pic.twitter.com/WW1uyxYsi1 — Thot Destroyer (@whitegothbitch) June 29, 2019

Halo 3 is trending so i’m going to take my copy out and play it for my gaming brothers and everyone that use to play in my house 😢 pic.twitter.com/MlMpMcLzvi — Steven Navarro (@stevennavarro23) June 30, 2019

Halo 3 on xbox360. Surprised I found a match. pic.twitter.com/bsjPNapubF — BuckNwild (@BuckNwild99) June 30, 2019

Seeing Halo 3 trending and thinking about the golden days pic.twitter.com/P3qd4gToQn — Matt (@MattArthurIIpt2) June 30, 2019

Me when I see Halo 3 is trending on twitter and I start reminiscing 🥵 pic.twitter.com/5KrcuZi38E — Brandon J.☁️ 🌴(Jeice) (@Burrito_Roller) June 30, 2019

Have no idea why Halo 3 is trending, but I will always finish the fight pic.twitter.com/SjXBP4QGuV — Chris Peralta (@ChrisCPeralta) June 30, 2019

