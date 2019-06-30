Gaming

Halo 3 Is Trending and Xbox Fans Don’t Care Why

Halo 3 is trending on Twitter at the moment, and if you’re a fan of Halo 3, that’s about all […]

By

Halo 3 is trending on Twitter at the moment, and if you’re a fan of Halo 3, that’s about all you need to know to warrant a trip down memory lane to revisit what many consider the best Halo game of all time. The two themes present in Sunday’s Halo 3 trend are that people are super nostalgic for the days of the Xbox 360 game, and they’re also not quite sure why it’s trending.

If you’re onboard with the Halo 3 hype train but still want a bit more context on why it might be trending, it appears to be the result of a question posed by the official Xbox Twitter account. After asking what its followers top three games of all time were, Halo found itself in the rankings multiple times thanks to games like Halo 2 and, of course, Halo 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that you know why it’s trending, you’re prepared to reminisce with the rest of the Halo fandom as they look back on the good old days of Halo 3. Some of the best reactions to the trend can be found below, but be sure to join in on it yourself on Twitter or in the comments if you’ve found yourself thinking about Halo 3 nearly 12 years after its release.

Halo, Halo, and More Halo

An Iconic Theme Song

Did You Have This Set?

Everyone Came Over to Play Halo

Still Finding Matches

The Golden Days

Reminiscing

Always Finish the Fight

Appreciating the Classics

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts