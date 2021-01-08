Halo Composer Would Like to Work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if Master Chief is Added to Roster

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2 currently has three spots remaining when it comes to DLC characters that can still join the game. One of the most popular fighters that many in the game's fanbase are hoping to see fill one of these spots is that of Master Chief from Xbox’s Halo franchise. Now, one popular name that has long been tied to the series is saying that if Master Chief does make his way to Smash, he would be interested in contributing in some manner.

Speaking on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, former Halo composer Martin O’Donnell was asked about whether or not he’d like to contribute some remixed music to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if Master Chief was somehow added to the game. O’Donnell laughed at the notion but went on to express that if it were to happen, he’d love to help put together some remixed music from Halo for Smash Ultimate.

That said, even though O’Donnell says he’s willing to play ball, he doubts that he’d ever get a call about such a thing. The famed composer said that he hasn’t worked with Microsoft in roughly a decade at this point since he exited working on the franchise alongside Bungie after the studio released Halo Reach in 2010.

“I haven’t been asked by Microsoft to do anything in the last decade or so,” O’Donnell made clear. “Microsoft of course still owns the IP and they, for some reason, have not asked me to do anything. I’d be surprised if they asked me but if Nintendo asked me, that’d be great. I’d love to do that.”

Obviously, this entire situation is all very much hypothetical and hinges on Master Chief coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the first place, which isn't guaranteed at all. Still, if the stars did somehow align, it'd definitely be cool to see O'Donnell finally return to working on the Halo series in some capacity given how long he has been apart from it.

