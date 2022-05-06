Halo Episode 8 Trailer Teases Shifting Allegiances

✖

The Halo TV series on Paramount+ is gearing up for the final episodes of its first season with the eighth episode, "Allegiance," set to stream on Thursday, May 12th. Ahead of the new episode, Paramount+ has released a new sneak peek trailer that offers a look at what is coming soon to the video game adaptation. Based on the new teaser trailer, we're about to get a whole lot more Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Makee (Charlie Murphy) in the next episode.

Warning: beyond this point, there be spoilers for Halo in general thus far.

While the most recent Halo episode, "Inheritance," focused exclusively on Kwan (Yerin Ha) and Soren (Bokeem Woodbine), the episode prior to that, "Solace," saw John and Makee meet and interact for the first time. And that episode included the first real look at the ring installation the franchise is named after. According to the new promo video, it looks as if the fight with the Covenant picks up in the wake of that experience, and as the name of the episode implies, allegiances will be tested. You can check out the new teaser trailer for yourself embedded below:

Essentially, it looks as if John will try to convince UNSC command that Makee is a potential asset and not necessarily an enemy. But while that's going on, Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) has her own plans, which involve the Spartans, after being used as a scapegoat following the loss of the second artifact on Eridanus II. In short, everything is coming to a head.

As noted above, the seventh episode of the Halo television series, "Inheritance," is now available to stream on Paramount+ alongside the rest of the series so far. The next episode, "Allegiance," is set to release on Paramount+ on May 12th. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more.

