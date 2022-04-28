Halo Episode 6 Makes the Series' Biggest Reveal So Far

✖

The Halo TV show on Paramount+ has made some fairly big reveals already from the disturbing history of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) to the introduction of its version of Cortana. But the just-released sixth episode, "Solace," has the biggest reveal of the Halo series thus far. You could go so far that it reveals the very core part of the show and the video game franchise in general.

Warning: beyond this point there be spoilers for Halo's sixth episode, "Solace," as well as spoilers for the show in general thus far.

The episode largely focuses on the fallout from the previous with Master Chief in a bit of a downward spiral following the loss of the second artifact to the Covenant. While interrogating Makee (Charlie Murphy), she ends up telling John that there had been several smaller artifacts recovered by the Covenant that she had made use of before in order to get visions of her own and that him fighting the artifact rather than giving in to the visions was what was causing him so much distress.

Master Chief takes these words to heart and with help from Miranda Keyes (Olive Gray), he grasps the original artifact once more. After it initially seems like he might die through doing so, it finally shows him a bit of a ringworld that anyone familiar with the franchise will recognize. That's right; Halo has finally revealed the Halo or "Installation" that the artifacts have seemingly been pointing towards.

Unfortunately, for whatever reason, it would appear that Makee's proximity to the artifact when activated brought her along for the ride as it was not only Master Chief that was present in the vision. In other words, both UNSC and the Covenant will be aware of the ringworld in question, though for the moment it is only Master Chief and Makee.

You can check out what the ring itself is shown like in an image from the episode below:

(Photo: Paramount+)

As noted above, the sixth episode of the Halo television series, "Solace," is now available to stream on Paramount+ alongside the rest of the series so far. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

