Dark Horse Announces New Edition of Original Halo Graphic Novel

✖

Dark Horse Books has announced that it will publish a new edition of the original Halo graphic novel later this year on August 11th. This marks the first time that the collection of comics has been in print in over a decade and the first time that Dark Horse Books has published it at all given that the original was first published by Marvel Comics in partnership with Bungie.

The graphic novel includes four different stories set in the Halo universe. Artist Simon Bisley and writer Lee Hammock's "The Last Voyage of the Infinite Succor," mangaka Tsutomu Nihei's "Breaking Quarantine, "Armor Testing" from Ed Lee, Andrew Robinson, and Jay Faerber, and Brett Lewis and artist Jean "Moebius" Giraud's "Second Sunrise Over New Mombasa."

You can check out the cover for the Halo Graphic Novel below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

Halo Graphic Novel was originally published in 2006 by -- as noted above -- Marvel Comics in collaboration with original Halo developer Bungie. Marvel went on to publish other Halo comics, but as of late, Dark Horse has been home to the Halo comics. As noted above, the Halo Graphic Novel is set to release on August 11th for $19.99. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold.

As for the Halo video games, Halo Infinite is currently set to release later this year for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

What do you think about Dark Horse Books publishing a new version of the Halo Graphic Novel? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!