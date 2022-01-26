Halo Infinite Passes 20 Million Players

Halo Infinite has only been out for a little more than a month (at least in an official capacity) but the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise has already been a massive hit for Xbox. So much so, in fact, that 343 Industries and Xbox have now revealed that Halo Infinite has already become the most successful launch for a Halo title in the history of the franchise. And while this claim definitely comes with a couple of caveats, it’s still an impressive feat all the same.

Announced via social media, it was divulged that Halo Infinite has already amassed well over 20 million players in total since its release at the end of 2021. “With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we’re thrilled to announce that Halo Infinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!” the official Halo account shared with fans. “Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1486110124611719181

While it’s greatly impressive that Halo Infinite has been able to bring in this many players so quickly, as mentioned, this achievement does come with a couple of reservations. For starters, the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite has notably been free-to-play, which means that much of this 20 million player count has likely been accrued in this manner. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass is another feature of the Xbox ecosystem that didn’t exist when previous Halo titles may have launched. As such, Halo Infinite has been more easily accessible than any other game in the franchise’s history. And while Xbox surely isn’t disappointed with the players that it has brought in, purely from a monetary standpoint, Halo Infinite very well might not be the most successful Halo release in history.

Despite this, the fact that Halo Infinite already has such a massive player base across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC bodes well for the game moving forward. Whether or not the majority of those players will continue to dive into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and campaign updates on a regular basis remains to be seen, but this is surely the course that 343 and Xbox Game Studios were hoping to chart with the latest Halo entry.