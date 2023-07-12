Halo Infinite Adds 8v8 Squad Battles Featuring New Takes On "Beloved Classics"

Halo Infinite has had an up-and-down reputation with its community since launching in 2021. While the game is unquestionably fun, the multiplayer offerings have been "underwhelming" at times. Recently, the team at 343 Industries stopped doing narrative cutscenes during each season, making many players upset. It followed that up by releasing Raytraced Sun Shadows on Xbox Series X/S, but some players found that update lacking compared to other games. That said, it looks like 343 might have a winning announcement on its hands today, as the team has revealed that 8v8 Squad Battles are coming to the game, complete with several new takes on classic maps.

Squad Battles should be the perfect answer for Halo Infinite players who don't love the chaos of 12v12 but want to have a few more players on the map than 4v4. Essentially, 343 views this as the happy medium of its offerings, giving players more than enough choices that everyone should find something that works for them. Squad Battles are most similar to old Big Team Battle matches, meaning that it'll be a mix of Slayer and Objective modes, though these maps are all community made.

Featuring community-created maps based on beloved classics from Halo 3, 8v8 Squad Battle has arrived in Halo Infinite!



There are three maps in this first drop, which includes Kusini Bay. That map is inspired by Zanzibar and players can play One Flag Capture the Flag, Slayer, and King of the Hill. The other two are Vallaheim, which supports CTF, Slayer, and Total Control, and Rat's Nest, which supports CTF, Slayer, and King of the Hill. With only three maps available now, players can likely expect the rotating playlist to grow over the coming months if the mode proves popular.

Halo Infinite is currently available on Xbox and PC platforms. The game is currently in the middle of Season 4, which 343 is calling Infection. The season kicked off on June 20 and won't wrap up until October 17. That gives players plenty of time to hop in and earn all of the new gear in the season battle pass, especially the new Hazmat armor cosmetic. Plus, there will continue to be all kinds of events to partake in, making it an excellent time to hop into Halo Infinite.