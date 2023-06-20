Halo Infinite Season 4 Kicks Off Alongside Major Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Season 4 of Halo Infinite has today kicked off and its start comes alongside a major new update for the game. Per usual, with the beginning of a new season, 343 Industries has today added a number of new features to Infinite's multiplayer component. And while the new game modes, maps, and campaign improvements might be most noteworthy, 343 is also making a variety of tweaks to the gameplay seen in Infinite.

As of this moment, Season 4 of Halo Infinite is live across Xbox and PC platforms, which means its major new update can be downloaded. Most notably, Season 4 finally brings back Infection, which is one of the most beloved Halo multiplayer modes ever. Infection's addition also coincides with two new maps, one of which is for Big Team Battle (Scarr) and another (Forest) which is for Arena-based modes.

Beyond these major additions to Halo Infinite's multiplayer, 343 has made a bunch of smaller alterations to the campaign, Forge, and menus found in the game. And as expected, there are plenty of bug fixes to be found in today's patch as well. So if you've been experiencing various issues of your own in Halo Infinite lately, hopefully, this substantial update finally brings about a solution.

To view the new patch notes for today's Season 4 update, you can find them at the bottom of this page. And as for the extensive list of changes found in Halo Infinite Season 4, head over to the official Halo website here.

GLOBAL

Changes have been made to how game settings are loaded, which will allow the developers to better address issues tied to game settings in future updates.

The indicators for the left and right Outer Deadzone trigger settings now align consistently with their default placement in the Controller settings.

Loading screen tips now consistently maintain their size and formatting.

Unplugging a wired mouse from an Xbox console now consistently results in the mouse cursor disappearing.

Improved stability for Xbox consoles after using Quick Resume or after the game has been suspended.

CAMPAIGN

A Plasma Cannon Turret now consistently spawns during the mission Banished Warship Gbraakon, allowing players the chance to unlock the "Mix Things Up" achievement.

The door to the Chak 'Lok boss fight in the mission The Tower will no longer become stuck if players exit and relaunch Halo Infinite multiple times during the mission.

MULTIPLAYER

Gameplay

The Perfect medal can now be unlocked consistently using the VK78 Commando Rifle.

Players are now less likely to become stuck on a loading screen when joining an in-progress multiplayer match.

The 3-capture variant of Capture the Flag (CTF) that was removed from the Ranked Arena playlist in June 2023 has been re-added to the playlist. The underlying issue causing this mode to affect Competitive Skill Rank (CSR) rewards has been addressed.

Various performance improvements, especially for high-spec PCs using lower graphics quality options.

If a minimum frame rate value is set on PC, the dynamic resolution scaling will now increase from the minimum resolution faster than before.

Menus

Players are now able to connect more consistently to Halo services upon launching the game.

Once players complete their final Ranked placement match, the images for Ranked Rewards now consistently appear on the Rank-Up screen.

The Purchase Rewards screen no longer shows the title and insignia of a different Battle Pass after players purchase the Premium Edition of an already completed Battle Pass.

The correct Rewards screen now displays once players purchase a Premium Battle Pass from any Season.

When attempting to purchase a Premium Battle Pass, the messaging now displays the correct number of XP Grants that come included with the Battle Pass.

Purchased items are now immediately reflected as unlocked after completing a bundle purchase in the Customize menu.

After leaving a Custom Game or Forge session, map thumbnails in the Custom Game Browser or Forge menus now load consistently.

Using the Repulsor no longer results in the player's Accuracy stat being lowered in the Post-Game Carnage Report.

A missing content warning now appears in the Forge menu, informing players that Forge is currently being installed.

An error message will now appear informing players that they cannot access Forge mode if they have their privacy settings set to block player-made content.

After navigating to the Match History menu in Theater mode and selecting a Filter option, players can now navigate back to the Match tiles.

After promoting another player to Fireteam leader, the previous Leader can no longer access settings available only to the Fireteam leader.

Thumbnail images for the maps featured in the Community Collection playlist now appear consistently.

Custom Games

The volume of the shield recharge sound effect now behaves in parity with the selected setting after modifying the Shield Recharge Time Scalar in Custom Games.

The Custom Game menu no longer shows the wrong map and mode selections after repeatedly switching between Forge and Custom Game sessions.

Weapon racks, vehicle, grenade, and Equipment pads now function as expected when playing King of the Hill on a Big Team Battle map in a Custom Game.

Players leaving a Custom Game then rejoining on the opposite team no longer results in the scoreboard listing incorrect Gamertags.

Modifying game rules in the Custom Game Mode Editor now consistently results in those changes being listed correctly in the Custom Game lobby menu.

Customs Browser

Thumbnail images will now load more consistently when viewing the Details menu of a Customs Browser session.

While in the Customs Browser menu, selected Tags will no longer appear in the Filters menu, unless players select Confirm.

When filtering by Gamertag in the Customs Browser menu, uppercase and lowercase Gamertags are now listed in alphabetical order.

Customization

Equipping helmet attachments to the Chimera Armor Core no longer results in the incorrect helmet appearing.

Audio previews for each Voiceprint available in the Spartan ID menu now consistently play whenever players select Preview Voice.

Previewing a Helmet Attachment included in a Shop bundle no longer shows the attachment on an incompatible helmet.

Customization items that were unlocked during previous Seasons are now consistently accessible to players via the Customize menus.

Various Nameplate palettes have been restored to their original colors. If a Nameplate palette is still appearing incorrectly after this update, please take a screenshot of the affected Nameplate palette then submit a Flag Report via the Halo Support site.

The correct unlock date now appears consistently when viewing an unlocked Customization item after viewing a locked Customization item.

FORGE

Edit Mode and Creation Tools

Both the Simulation Memory Budget and the Dynamic Object Limit meters now consistently display 100% once the maximum number of objects have been placed.

Forge sessions will no longer crash after players duplicate a Script Brain with a large number of Node Graphs attached to it.

Players signed in on the same Xbox console under different accounts will no longer be able to enter a Forge session together using split-screen.

Players can no longer move, edit, or delete Script Brains that are being worked on by other players.

Players can now undo and redo movement, rotation, and scaling commands after deselecting a modified object.

The magnet tool now behaves in parity with the axis the player has rotated the object towards.

The magnet wires connecting objects together are now consistently visible from different camera angles and distances.

Reflective Forge objects now reflect light consistently based on the light sources present on the map.

Players now teleport after entering the object boundary for the Teleporter object in Forge, as opposed to teleporting after standing directly on top of the Teleporter.

The Scratches and Grime values the player selected now appear consistently when viewing the Banished Wall Corner object type in Dynamic Object mode.

On the multiplayer map Catalyst, a Winning Team Outro object is no longer visible during Spartan Play mode.

Forerunner Primitive objects now scale correctly when using the Object Properties menu to adjust their Scale X, Y, or Z values.

The color of an object will no longer cycle between two different colors while players are selecting a new color from the Object Properties menu.

Any material changes made to a prefab object will now affect all objects included in the prefab.

Holding down the selection button in the Node Graph menu will now consistently select individual Node Graphs.

Improvements to Nav Mesh visuals flickering in Edit mode. Some flickering may still be visible after this update.



File and Map Publishing

Exiting a Forge session without saving the map no longer results in a new version being listed in the map's Version History menu.

PC players can now consistently access Bookmarked maps without reverting back to a previously selected map.

After publishing a Forge file, the file's Details menu now immediately reflects that it has been published.

Newly created and saved Forge maps made by the player now appear consistently in the player's My Files menu.

Bookmarked maps will now consistently update whenever the creator publishes a new version of the map.

Autosaves will now trigger more consistently after a Forge session ends unexpectedly.

Players will no longer encounter a "Call Failed" error when attempting to disable Copy Protection on a Forge Asset.

Players can now add notes to each saved version of a Forge map from the pause menu.

TRAINING MODE